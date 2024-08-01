The Hawke’s Bay business was honoured with the Best Restaurant and Supreme Award accolades at the 25th edition of the event this week.
The achievement follows Craggy Range executive chef Casey McDonald’s Chef of the Year win at the 2023 awards.
A Craggy Range statement said this year’s awards affirmed the entire team’s dedication to delivering the ultimate culinary experience from the moment guests step inside the restaurant.
“It’s an incredible honour to win these awards, recognising the hard work of our restaurant team, the wider team across the business, our dedicated suppliers and our amazing customers, who support us every day.
“We strive to deliver memorable hospitality, and these awards are a fantastic acknowledgement of everyone at Craggy Range and the passion we put into what we do,” McDonald said.
Kristine Kilpatrick, head of people and hospitality, accepted the awards on behalf of Craggy Range.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards from Hospitality New Zealand, particularly the Supreme Award, which would not be possible without the incredible vision, support, and investment of our owners, the Peabody family.
“These awards are a testament to our entire team’s unwavering dedication to delivering world-class experiences,” Kilpatrick said.
“We are grateful to all our guests for their continued support and to the Craggy Range team for their hard work. It is a privilege to shine a light on Hawke’s Bay once again and all that our region has to offer in terms of exceptional hospitality experiences.”
Hospitality NZ said the Supreme Award goes to the award winner who stood out the most from all finalists and exemplified what it was to provide excellent hospitality in New Zealand.