Craft chocolate festival 'Chocstock' to be held in Wellington

Wellington Chocolate Factory general manager Matt Williams. Photo / Supplied

What's believed to be New Zealand's first craft chocolate festival is being launched in Wellington.

Chocolate beer, chocolate pizzas and specially created desserts will be some of the treats on offer at Chocstock, which will be held in the capital on July 3.

Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF) and The Chocolate Bar today announced the festival, which will bring together some of the country's best craft chocolate makers.

The aim of the festival was to connect and unify the blossoming craft chocolate industry in New Zealand and its award-winning makers who celebrate the cocoa bean, said general manager of WCF Matt Williams.

The festival includes makers Baron Hasselfhoff's, Lucid Chocolatier, Ocho, Foundry Chocolate, Shirl & Moss, Raglan Chocolate and Flint Chocolate.

"This is the first time all these makers have been under one roof, which we're incredibly excited about. Globally the bean to bar movement is growing, as consumers demand more transparency and sustainability in their chocolate and realise the depth of problems - from slavery to deforestation," Williams said.

Luke Owen Smith is the founder of The Chocolate Bar. Photo / Supplied

"Craft chocolate opens up the category to be more like craft beer or fine wine, exploring the plethora of flavours possible with different cocoa bean varieties [or] origins and chocolate making techniques to celebrate the natural cocoa bean flavours."

Luke Owen Smith, founder of The Chocolate Bar, said more people were realising the strength of their purchasing power.

"Our business has gone from strength to strength over the years as people have discovered the depth and deliciousness of craft chocolate.

"With Chocstock, we want to educate people about the power of small batch production and why transparency matters - shining a light on the craft chocolate making process - while they get to taste some of the most innovative and highest quality chocolate in the world."

Over the festival weekend, chocolate fans can also attend ticketed events with guided tasting sessions on Whisky with Chocolate at Hanging Ditch, and Beer with Chocolate at Fortune Favours.

The inaugural Chocstock will be held at WCF's Eva Street Factory, with eight one-hour slots where fans can meet the makers.

Tickets go on sale from May 24.