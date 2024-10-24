He said Milne should also be entitled to credit for his age and good character.
Williams said Milne was a “prominent hospitality business owner” and there would be real challenges for that business if and when he was sentenced to imprisonment.
Judge Kellar said the most serious of both men’s convictions carried a maximum of eight years.
He said while Milne built and established the concrete bunker in a secluded area surrounded by bush, the operation was a joint venture between two, used to grow cannabis on a commercial scale with hydroponic equipment.
The power usage measured the equivalent of a commercial building.
Milne cultivated and harvested the cannabis, while Harris collected it and transported it to Christchurch.
The jury heard the bunker had the capacity to grow about 136kg of cannabis head a year, netting $1m annually.
The Crown alleged the bunker could have been built as early as 2008 when Milne, formerly of Christchurch, started to build the Cowboy Paradise venture, which includes a pistol range, saloon and accommodation units.
Harris started to accumulate “significant” amounts of cash deposits in 2012.
Intercepted phone calls revealed not only how they organised an exchange of cannabis that Harris would carry regularly to Christchurch, but knowledge of a shared venture and investment, which was highlighted in a “panic” call to Milne after Harris’ property was searched.
Milne told police after his arrest he had built Cowboy Paradise himself with support from local trades.
However, the Crown said there had been “extensive investment” behind the bunker, with 48 cubic metres of concrete used for the roof alone.