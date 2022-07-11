Cow collision: The police officer was sent flying by the runaway beast. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are trying to contain a cow that is on the run in Whanganui after it collided with an officer.

At one point the cow was at a New Zealand Army facility on Maria Pl near the Whanganui central city.

A witness near Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre across the road saw the cow as it charged at the police officer on Monday morning.

"This thing just charged him," she said.

She said she saw the cow go down the street before the flashing lights of the police arrived.

The police officer was in the wrong place at the wrong time as the cow charrged, according to witnesses. Photo / Bevan Conley

The police officer goes down after the confrontation. Photo / Bevan Conley

Photo / Bevan Conley

The cow has now moved towards Bedford Ave in Gonville where police were trying to direct it.

More to come.