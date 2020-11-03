Covid testing ramping up in Christchurch

Covid testing is ramping up in Christchurch. Photo / Logan Church

Covid-19 testing is ramping up in Christchurch with two new cases in the community.

Christchurch's Princess Margaret Hospital is hosting a pop up Covid-19 testing centre from today.

Canterbury DHB's Dr Hannah Gordon said the site is close to Cashmere High School and Colombo Street Countdown, which are both connected to the first case.

"While we don't believe there is any risk for Cashmere High students, we understand that many people may be concerned and will be keen to get tested."

Gordon said the risk to anyone who was at the Countdown in Colombo Street between 11.30am and 12.30pm on November 1 is considered extremely low.

"However we will be here for anyone who wants to pop in and get tested. At present you don't need to have symptoms to qualify for free testing."

The centre will be open from 11.30am until 4.30pm.

Free Covid testing continues to be available at most general practices in Canterbury and at two Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs):

• Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road). Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week until further notice. (Walk-in/no referral required).

• Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week. (Walk-in/no referral required).

At this stage the new temporary pop-up Covid-19 testing centre will be open today only but If there is a demand it may remain open longer.