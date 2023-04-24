Covid-19 update: 20 deaths, 12,383 new cases

The number of people with the virus in hospital was 292 with nine in intensive care. Photo / Bevan Conley

By RNZ

There were 12,383 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa in the week to midnight on Sunday, and a further 20 deaths attributed to the virus.

The 20 people added to the Covid-19 death tally brings the total number to 2736.

Last week, 14,242 cases were reported, with 21 deaths attributed to Covid-19.

An epidemiologist said it was time to ‘de-prioritise’ the response to Covid-19, which will now be no worse than the flu for the majority of the population.

University of Otago professor Peter McIntyre said the focus should now be on getting those at higher risk double-boosted, rather than worrying about infection control through increased mask wearing or improved ventilation.

That group included the elderly and Māori and Pasifika over 60 years old.