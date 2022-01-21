Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health is set to provide a Covid-19 case update at 1pm, including the latest on the Omicron case in Palmerston North.

The case was confirmed to be the highly infectious variant yesterday, with at least 16 locations of interest.

The person was released from a Christchurch MIQ facility on Sunday, having returned five negative tests, before travelling to Palmerston North and visiting several public places.

Officials are yet to pinpoint the source of their infection, though genome sequencing has identified similar but not direct links to borders cases found in Auckland.

There are three other Omicron cases confirmed in Auckland - and a fourth suspected in a household contact.

And yesterday an Auckland airport worker and their close contact were also confirmed as suspected Omicron cases, pending the results of genome sequencing. They were not linked to the other Auckland cases.

These cases have direct links to the border, meaning officials are more confident about containing any spread because they can be contact traced and have not led to any further cases outside of close contacts so far.

However, University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the sheer number of Covid-19 cases in MIQ - now 559 in international travellers and the seven-day average for cases at the border hitting 40 - indicated New Zealand was on the brink of an outbreak.

"We've never had anything like that [regarding] infected people sitting in MIQ, ever, nothing even remotely close to that.

"The Omicron pattern is continuing almost inexorably towards an outbreak in New Zealand."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this week if transmission of the Omicron variant was detected in the community, all of New Zealand would move to the red traffic light setting within 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, an Auckland cafe and a Rotorua bar are the latest places to be added to the locations of interest list.

A Covid-19 case visited Kasper's Sports Bar (Gaming Room) in Tutanekai St in Rotorua on Tuesday between 6.30pm and 8pm. Patrons who were exposed are being told to self-isolate and get a test immediately and after five days.

A Covid-19 case also visited Rise n Shine Cafe, Paerata (near Pukekohe) on Sunday between 11.15am and 1pm. Patrons are asked to self monitor for symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

There were nine cases confirmed in Nelson yesterday, all from the same household in Motueka. They are the first cases in the region in a month, and public health officials are investigating recent travel to Auckland as the source of infection.