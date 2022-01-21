Second Auckland Airport worker tests positive; Palmerston North case has Omicron; 9 new cases in Nelson. Video / NZ Herald

Second Auckland Airport worker tests positive; Palmerston North case has Omicron; 9 new cases in Nelson. Video / NZ Herald

Health officials are asking people who visited a Rotorua bar this week to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Kasper's Sports Bar has become the latest location of interest to be added to the growing list.

Those who visited the bar on Tuesday between 6.30pm and 8pm are considered close contacts after a person there was infected with the virus.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest."

Earlier this morning, an Auckland cafe was added to the list.

A Covid-19 case visited Rise n Shine Cafe, Paerata on Sunday between 11.15am and 1pm.

Patrons are asked to self monitor for symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

Pukekohe cafe Rise 'n Shine is the latest premises to be added to the locations of interest. Photo / Google

Yesterday, a number of Auckland locations were identified as locations of interest and it was announced that 16 Palmerston North locations added earlier in the week are related to an Omicron case.

Anyone who visited the Chemist Warehouse in Manukau on January 11 between 1.37pm and 2.27pm is being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

The same goes for shoppers who visited Pak'nSave Manukau on Wednesday between 7.58pm and 8.30pm, and anyone who was at SkyCity Casino on Tuesday between 12.23am and 2.23am.

"Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

Meanwhile, people who visited popular West Auckland restaurant Gengis Khan on Monday, January 17 between 7.10pm and 9.15pm are being asked to self-isolate and get a test immediately.

Chemist Warehouse Manukau was also added to the list. Photo / Google

It is not yet known whether the Covid-infected person there at the time has tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The same advice has been given to anyone who went to Wild Child & Wild Families in Kirks Bush Papakura last Saturday (January 15) between 8.27am and 12pm.