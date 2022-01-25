New mask mandates, schools prepare for teaching under red and Russia massing troops on the Ukraine border in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An early childhood centre in Tauranga has been linked to a suspected Omicron case, first reported yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said the case was present at the BestStart Pyes Pa on January 19 and was likely infectious at the time.

All people present at the childhood centre at the time are being treated as close contacts, being asked to isolate, and get tested immediately.

Toi Te Ora Public Health is working with the Ministry of Education to establish a clear view on who was present at the centre on the day and is in the process of contacting those people.

Two cases linked to the January Omicron cluster were reported in Tauranga yesterday.

No new cases are being reported in the Bay of Plenty Health Board region today.

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in Rotorua today. Three cases are linked to previously reported cases, and investigations are underway to determine a link for the remaining two.

There are 23 cases in New Zealand with 6 in hospital, including two in Rotorua Hospital.

There are 15 new cases of Omicron reported today in Auckland, Taranaki, and Nelson Marlborough.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

Meanwhile, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall is revealing more details around the government's plans to manage the Omicron outbreak.

Watch live here from 2pm.