Covid-19: Study to shed new light on NZ’s blurry immunity landscape

A new study aims to build a clearer picture of New Zealand’s blurry immunity landscape, after a year with Covid-19 running loose in our communities.

Modellers estimate that most Kiwis – perhaps as many as eight in 10 - have now been exposed to the coronavirus since Omicron began washing through the population last summer.

While there’s now a wealth of longitudinal studies tracking immunity from vaccines and infection, relatively few have been carried out in New Zealand - one of the last countries to see widespread community transmission.

With nine in 10 Kiwis over 12 having received at least two doses, and seven in 10 having been boosted at least once, our population is also among the world’s most vaccinated.

For many, the neutralising antibodies they received since their last boost will have waned substantially.

But immune memory from vaccination, infection or both – namely in the form of virus-fighting T-cells and B-cells - would still be lingering to give some protection against the very worst outcomes of catching the virus.

Just how that immunity held up against increasingly tricky new Omicron subvariants – especially with the ever-present risk of long Covid – remained as one of the biggest questions facing scientists.

In one study published this year, New Zealand researchers found, unsurprisingly, that the neutralising antibody response two doses of vaccine gave against Omicron was lower than what it delivered against Delta and the original virus strain it was targeted at.

Some other clear differences stood out: antibody levels declined with age, with those in people aged over 75 years being more than three times lower than in young adults, and weaker responses were linked with type 2 diabetes.

Now, researchers at immunodiagnostics company Pictor plan to shed fresh light on the current New Zealand picture, in a clinical study of more than 300 Kiwis.

“We’re looking at antibody levels of people who’ve been vaccinated, and then seeing over time if those levels are changing because of vaccination, or what they look like if they get infected during that time,” said Pictor’s director of research and product development, Dr Natasha Gordon.

Particularly, the team wanted to learn whether there was a threshold in these levels, below which people were more likely to get infected.

The Pictor Antibody Clinical Trial (PACT-19), is tracking 231 participants who’ve been vaccinated, but been confirmed by serological antibody tests to never have been infected.

Running over six months, the study will also follow another 65 people who’ve been infected and vaccinated.

While overseas research has suggested that perhaps one quarter of people infected with the virus experience no symptoms, in this case, just six per cent of the study’s cohort were found to have had stealth cases.

The study will draw on Pictor’s own antibody test, PictArray, which can differentiate whether a patient has antibodies from a previous infection, or from vaccination alone.

It can also indicate whether vulnerable patients have failed to mount a detectable antibody response, despite vaccination or infection.

Pictor chief executive Howard Moore said that, while vulnerable people were eligible to get their second booster dose three months after – and ideally six months on - from their last one, immunity varied from person to person.

“That’s why our test is particularly relevant.”

The new study comes as Pictor and another local biotech company, Rako Science, have begun offering its new antibody test, Test2Detect, to the public.

The Government plans to launch its own seroprevalence study – something experts have been calling for throughout this year – in 2023.