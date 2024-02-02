Auckland University calls in the lawyers over Ashley Bloomfield scam, Australian officials to brief the Government on Aukus developments and why Airbnb could be forced to cut its services in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / DW / NZHerald

By RNZ

The economic impact of lockdowns and vaccine effectiveness may be considered in a beefed-up inquiry into the Covid-19 response.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said the Government had committed to the expanded scope as part of the National Party’s coalition agreements with both Act and New Zealand First.

Officials now want the public to have its say on what to include.

“The current terms of reference were decided by the same Government responsible for the Covid-19 response and they place significant limits on what the inquiry can consider,” van Velden said.

“New Zealanders deserve a frank assessment of what occurred and how we can learn from it.”

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden says the new Government has agreed to expand the scope of the inquiry into the Covid-19 response as part of its coalition agreement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the pandemic response last year delayed hearing public submissions until 2024 while the National-led coalition Government reviewed its scope.

Public consultation will begin this month on expanding the inquiry’s scope to include:

· Use of multiple lockdowns.

· Vaccine procurement and efficacy.

· The social and economic impacts on both regional and national levels.

· Whether the decisions made, and steps taken, were justified.

· The cost-effectiveness of the Government’s policies, and whether the rules set by the Government appropriately balanced Covid-19 elimination with other goals.

· The Government’s utilisation of partnerships with business and professional groups.

· The extent of disruption to New Zealanders’ health, education, and business as a result of the Government’s policies.

· If the Government’s response was consistent with the rule of law.

· How New Zealand’s pandemic preparedness compared to other countries.

The Royal Commission will shortly announce details on how people can have their say on the consultation and share their experiences of the pandemic.

“This is a forward-thinking piece of work. It is not simply about learning what went wrong, but working out what we need to do right in the future,” van Velden said.

“This government is ensuring all New Zealanders’ concerns are heard.”

- RNZ