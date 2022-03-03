March 3 2022 A total of 100 people have now been arrested in relation to the Parliament protest's violent end, with charges including arson, rioting and inciting violence.

Nearly 24 hours after chaos broke out outside Parliament, New Zealanders have raised more than $23,000 to clean up the capital and rebuild a beloved playground.

Two online fundraising pages have already raised more than $10,000 each to repair damage in Wednesday's Parliament protest riots.

Riot police yesterday stormed Parliament's front lawn, tearing down tents and shunting protesters away from the site.

Scenes from Parliament's lawn ahead of the clean-up after the convoy protest and occupation ended violently yesterday. Photo / Mike Scott

The aftermath revealed a once lush green lawn has been turned into a brown paddock of hay and dirt. A mountain of mangled tents and debris remains.

There is also a substantial amount of graffiti outside Parliament.

A community clean-up is being organised to clear out rubbish and other waste.

Volunteers can sign up for the effort and those wanting to donate money can contribute via the big clean up's Givealittle page.

A website created for volunteers said the goal is not a "counter-protest" but is something to do for the community.

"So far, we have permission from the Speaker of Parliament, but we're waiting on mana whenua to decide how best to proceed. We don't know when the protesters will be gone, so we will do our best to be ready to go when they are," the Givealittle page read.

Over $23,000 has been raised to clean up the capital and rebuild a beloved playground. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The page so far has raised $9,670 with donations coming from across the country.

"Looking forward to seeing Parliament restored & rising above the destruction of the protests," one donator wrote.

"What a wonderful idea with such a disgraceful mess that they left behind," wrote another.

Meanwhile, a second Givealittle page has been set up to fix the "people's playground" after it was damaged by protesters

The page has been organised by Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons has so far raised $15,418.

"Kia Kaha Wellington. Awesome to see the kaupapa of the majority is to pull together and find solutions," one donor wrote.

"I've watched this wee playground being built and it was absolutely horrid watching this burn yesterday," wrote another.

The playground at Parliament only hours ago pic.twitter.com/MfVOWReSLK — Michael Neilson (@mr_neilson_) March 2, 2022

During the chaos, orange flames took hold of a slide and play space that was only opened in 2019.

The playground was one of Speaker Trevor Mallard's initiatives to make Parliament more family-friendly, welcoming and accessible.

The centrepiece of the playground is the slide, which was manufactured in Palmerston North and made from sustainable forest beech. The safety pad material is made from recycled tyres.