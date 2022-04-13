Hipkins defends pashing on the dancefloor. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins has followed up his world-famous "spread their legs" gaffe with another hilarious comment, this time about "pashing on the dancefloor".

Prompted by a reporter first using the phrase in a question at the 1pm press conference, Hipkins repeated the humorous comment, saying that "pashing on the dancefloor" wouldn't require mask-use compared with shopping at the supermarket under the new orange-light settings.

With the country moving into orange tonight, it means there are no indoor or outdoor capacity limits any more and the seated and separated rules for hospitality have been removed.

Masks also wouldn't be mandatory in hospitality, but are still needed in close-proximity businesses like hairdressers and retail stores.

However, when discussing the different rules for mask use in retail versus hospitality, Hipkins answered a reporter's question as to why "pashing on the dancefloor" would be soon allowed to return.

"At a hospitality venue you'll typically be consuming food and drink so that makes the use of masks with the seated and separated rule no longer in place," Hipkins said.

"That makes the use of masks less effective or less useful because people drinking and walking around wouldn't be wearing a mask.

"In retail people won't be consuming food and drink."

When pressed on why you had to wear a mask in a supermarket and not at a nightclub, Hipkins weighed in on the popular nightlife act.

"It's a question of volume. There are going to be a lot more people in a supermarket on a weekly basis than there will be out and about pashing on a dancefloor."

Chris Hipkins has followed up his "spread their legs" gaffe with another hilarious comment, this time about "pashing on the dancefloor". Photo / NZME

That comment was then followed up with a range of questions about nightlife and pashing.

Asked whether he would be hitting the nightclubs, Hipkins said: "Probably not."

Pressed as to why he wouldn't be partaking in such antics, he reminded the country that he has two young children and would prefer to spend time with them.

Asked whether he would feel safe going to a nightclub, he said because he had Covid-19 recently he would feel safer than some others might.

Kiwis were quick to make fun of Hipkins' "pashing" comment.

"Chris Hipkins subconsciously is a hyper sexual Alfa with his spreading legs and pashing on dance floors slipping into his public remarks," one joked.

Another said: "Chris Hipkins should be the PM. Pashing and spreading your legs is INNNNNNN."

A third added: "To be fair, you have a far greater degree of personal choice with regards to pashing on the dance floor, as compared to who's picking through the onions with you at PakNSave... one hopes."

The press conference was a difficult watch with Hipkins unable to provide clear answers around the use of face mask rules.

During a speech, Hipkins provided a brief overview of mask rules at orange and was pressed by reporters to provide further information. According to the official rules on the Covid-19 website, masks are still required on public transport, flights, and in shops.

But that's not what Hipkins said when questioned by reporters. He initially indicated mask use would be lifted in many areas.

Asked to provide further detail, Hipkins appeared to realise his mistake. He deferred at least half a dozen questions from reporters and eventually said he would not answer any mask questions until he had been sent through the "absolute list" from his officials.

A few minutes later he admitted his mistake and backtracked on his comments around supermarkets and flights.

"That was my mistake – I did not refresh my memory sufficiently about mask requirements at orange before I came down here, I apologise for that," he said.

Chris Hipkins tried not to laugh when asked about pashing on the dancefloor in orange Covid-19 traffic light settings. Photo / NZME

"The guidance is very clear, yes I should have been familiar with that guidance before I came to do this, I'll accept responsibility for the fact I did not do that, there's been quite a lot going on."

Hipkins' repeat of the "pashing" comment is not the first time he's flirted with danger.

In 2021 he accidentally told the nation to "spread their legs" instead of "stretching their legs".

"It is a challenge for people in high-density areas to get outside and spread their legs when they are surrounded by other people."

Instead, he was meaning Kiwis should still be able to exercise but would need to do so while social distancing.

His comment won Massey University's Quote of the Year competition.