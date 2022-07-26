Dr Ashley Bloomfield and deputy director general Dr Andrew Old provide Covid-19 update. Video / Mark Mitchell

There are 8730 new cases of Covid-19 today and 808 people are in hospital. The total number of people who have died with Covid-19 is now 1427.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving his final Covid-19 briefing today, before stepping out of the role on Friday.

Bloomfield is accompanied by Public Health Agency deputy director-general Andrew Old and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand's interim national medical director Dr Pete Watson.

In three regions last week, hospitalisations have levelled off, Bloomfield said.

BA.5 now makes up 61 per cent of the country's Covid cases. Health officials expected the variant would fully take over by the end of August.

Bloomfield said modelling suggested that daily cases were likely to peak around 12,000.

"Hospitalisations tend to track a week behind cases and we have seen cases dropping."

Yesterday, there were 9256 new community cases of Covid-19 and a further 38 people had died with the virus.

There were 822 people in hospital with Covid, including 24 in intensive care. The seven-day rolling average of community cases yesterday was 8335 – down from 9534 the week before.

Last week, the Ministry changed the way it reported deaths to focus on those in which Covid-19 was the cause or a contributing factor.

It comes ahead of ministers reviewing the Covid-19 settings, which PM Jacinda Ardern said would happen in early August.

Schools have also now returned after the school holidays – along with calls for masks to be compulsory at schools.

Yesterday Ardern said she was open to the idea of introducing mandates in schools if warranted but advice they had from schools remained they "appreciated the ability to implement in their own way on their own terms".

"We want to strongly encourage the use, but we're leaving it up to schools."

She dampened down any expectation that the Covid-19 isolation period would be reduced during winter, saying it could increase case numbers.

The Ministry of Heath has issued guidance to schools that it "strongly recommends" schools adopt a mask policy inside school buildings for at least the first four weeks of the term.

Yesterday RNZ reported a group of 10 leaders from regional principals' associations calling for help from the Government, saying schools were at or near breaking point because of the stress of ongoing staff and student absences.

It will be two weeks since the Government moved to offer free RATs and masks to people in an attempt to boost testing for Covid-19 after concerns that only half the actual case numbers were being reported.