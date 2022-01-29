January 29 2022 There were 97 cases of Covid-19 in the community today, including 11 new confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

A series of Air NZ flights, Auckland Airport's domestic lounge and a Sikh temple in Hamilton are among new high risk locations of interest released by health officials.

They join an Auckland education organisation and ferry terminal as other new locations of interest.

People on a series of recent flights from destinations, including Auckland, Wellington Christchurch and Nelson, as well as those in Auckland Airport during the times listed below must self isolate and be tested immediately for Covid.

That is the same for people at Hamilton's New Zealand Sikh Society Temple Te Rapa on January 22 between 10am and 5pm.

Anyone who was at the Fullers Waiheke Island Ferry Downtown Ferry Terminal on Sunday between 1.10pm and 1.45pm and Learning Network NZ in Henderson on Thursday between 8.45am and 1pm, are also identified as close contacts.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone at these locations during the specified times to get tested and self-isolate immediately.

Anyone at this location on Saturday between 1pm and 4pm is considered a close contact.

The Nelson Airport was also visited by a Covid case on January 18 and 23. However, people at the location during the specified time are not required to isolate but must self-monitor for symptoms.

7pm update

More Air NZ flights have been deemed high risk locations of interest.

They include:

• Air NZ flight NZ5084 from Nelson to Auckland on Tuesday, January 18 between 5pm and 7.30pm

• Air NZ flight JQ287 from Wellington to Christchurch on Monday, January 24 between 8.20am and 9.10am

• Air NZ flight NZ8087 from Auckland to Nelson on Sunday, January 23 between 8.10pm and 9.03pm

• Air NZ flight NZ8848 from Christchurch to Nelson on Wednesday, January 26 between 2.30pm and 3.30pm

• Air NZ flight JQ259 from Auckland to Wellington on Sunday, January 23 between 10.30am and 11.35am

• Air NZ flight NZ8302 from Nelson to Wellington on Friday, January 28 between 7.30am and 8.15am

6pm update

Auckland Airport, an Air NZ flight and a Hamilton temple have been identified as high risk locations of interest.

They include:

• Auckland Airport Regional Lounge, Auckland Domestic Airport Māngere on Sunday, January 23 between 4.45pm and 8pm

• Air NZ flight NZ8193 from Wellington to Timaru on Friday, January 28 between 9am and 10.30am

• A private event at New Zealand Sikh Society Temple Te Rapa on Saturday, January 22 between 10am and 5pm

Anyone at these locations during these times must self-isolate and get tested immediately, the ministry said.

2pm update

People who were at Rotorua's Mokoia Community Swabbing Centre at Mokoia Intermediate in Owhata between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday are being told they were at a location of interest.

The ministry advises them to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," the ministry said.

12pm update

Sushi Tomi in Milford was visited by an infected person on January 29 for an hour from 2.18pm.

Anyone at the shop during this time must self-isolate and get tested.

Among other new locations was the Fullers Waiheke Island midday ferry. An infected person travelled on that ferry between noon and 12.35pm on Tuesday.

Anyone who may have come across this person during the specified time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

People across the country are asked to regularly check the Ministry of Health's website as new locations come in daily.

10am update

Earlier today, a private event in Hamilton and a restaurant in Paeroa were among new locations of interest released by health officials.

One3One Restaurant Cafe & Bar in Paeroa has been identified as a high-risk location of interest after an infected person visited the restaurant on Monday between 6.16pm and 8pm.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone who was at this restaurant during the specified time to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

The same advice goes to anyone who attended a private event at Gurudwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji Temple in Te Rapa last weekend.

The event was visited by an infected person last Saturday between 1pm and 4pm.

It is unknown whether these two locations were visited by people infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant.

An update on today's Covid-19 cases is expected after 1pm and the ministry is set to release many more locations of interest throughout the day.

Yesterday, a number of locations visited by cases with the Omicron variant were released.

They included a flight from Auckland to Nelson, the CityFitness Fraser Cove in Tauranga and a private event at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion.

Anyone who was at these locations during the specified time must self-isolate and get tested.

Meanwhile, a dozen concertgoers who attended the Soundsplash music festival in Waikato last weekend have now tested positive for Covid, an infected teenager claims.

Experts now fear the popular music festival, which saw 8506 people gather on the outskirts of Hamilton from Friday to Sunday, has the makings of a super-spreader event and even accelerated the spread of Omicron across New Zealand.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health confirmed one of five infected Aucklanders who attended the festival had tested positive for the highly contagious Omicron variant, and the three-day event at Mystery Creek was now an exposure site.