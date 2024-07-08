In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear the most burgled neighbourhoods revealed, debate over speed limit increases and cardiologists warn of a heart services crisis.

By RNZ

More than 20 residents at a Wellington retirement village have tested positive for Covid-19.

Summerset said 22 of its Aotea village’s 190 residents tested positive for the virus last week, as well as one resident in rest home-level care.

“There have been no new cases since Friday of last week, and the last of the positive residents are expected out of the recommended isolation period of five days, tomorrow,” head of communications Logan Mudge said.

A number of recent events and activities contributed to the spike, he said.