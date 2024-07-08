Advertisement
Covid-19 outbreak at Summerset retirement village infects 23 residents

RNZ
More than 20 residents at a Wellington retirement village have tested positive for Covid-19.

Summerset said 22 of its Aotea village’s 190 residents tested positive for the virus last week, as well as one resident in rest home-level care.

“There have been no new cases since Friday of last week, and the last of the positive residents are expected out of the recommended isolation period of five days, tomorrow,” head of communications Logan Mudge said.

A number of recent events and activities contributed to the spike, he said.

“While we ask those who feel unwell to refrain from joining in these activities, often a person is infectious when not fully symptomatic.

“Once aware of Covid being in the village, we postponed or cancelled other events to reduce further risk.”

The virus and other winter illnesses continued to be present throughout Summerset villages, as they were across the country, Mudge said.

During an outbreak, the organisation limits visits to residents’ rooms instead of communal areas, staff wear N95 masks and there is regular testing throughout the village.

