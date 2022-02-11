Covid-19 Omicron convoy protest: Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell on the Parliament occupation. Video / Mark Mitchell

Frontline police officers attempting to control the ongoing Wellington protest outside Parliament have been ordered to stop carrying batons.

In a statement shortly after 2pm today, Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell addressed images circulating widely of officers carrying batons while monitoring the protest.

"Earlier today several staff were noted to be carrying batons. That was not in line with current approach and staff have now removed this equipment," Parnell said.

"It is important to note that police on Parliament grounds continue to take a measured approach.

A police officer carrying a baton guarding Parliament's forecourt. Photo / George Heard

"Images and videos shared online often do not provide the full context of the protest activity and the difficult situation police staff face."

Several hundred people are still gathered on the front lawn of Parliament singing and dancing among the dozens of tents still erected, despite a trespass notice being served.

It is the fourth day the anti-mandate protesters have been gathered on the Parliament lawns.

Police have not yet moved into the crowd as they did yesterday, and no new arrests have been made.

Speakers have urged protesters to remain peaceful and keep themselves safe should police move again to make arrests.

Protesters dance as police move in. Photo / George Heard

Parnell said in today's statement police were having to deal with children being brought to the protest.

"Police are also concerned that people are encouraging children be brought to

the protest site to support their efforts," he said.

At this stage police are monitoring and attempting to contain the protest activity.

"Police have identified a range of different causes and motivations among the protesters, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication," Parnell said.

"Misinformation, particularly on social media, has been identified as an issue.

"Some factions are actively promoting false advice about people's rights and police powers, which is misleading and factually incorrect. For example, the use of a particular word or phrase by an individual will not impact the arrest of anyone involved in unlawful activity."

The Wellington District Commander also reinforced the obligations protesters who are arrested must abide by.

"Under the Policing Act 2008, anyone arrested and taken into police custody is required to provide their name, age, date of birth and address," Parnell said.

"They must also let police take their photograph and fingerprints. It is an offence not to comply with these requests."