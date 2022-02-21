The inmates had recently arrived at Whanganui Prison and were isolating after being confirmed as close contacts to a Covid-19 case at another prison. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The six Whanganui prison inmates isolating over concerns they were close contacts to a Covid-19 case have had their PCR tests come back negative.

They had tested negative on rapid antigen tests on Friday afternoon and on Monday Corrections said their PCR tests had also come back negative.

Corrections said the prisoners were still isolating.

No prisoner or staff member at Whanganui Prison, based in Kaitoke, had returned a positive test result for Covid-19, a spokesperson said.

The Corrections spokesperson said the organisation had managed more than 100 cases of Covid-19 in prisons since March 2020.