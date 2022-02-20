Police presence upped at Parliament, more Rapid Antigen Tests available for Aucklanders and the Queens tests positive for Covid in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand is bracing for another grim week with Covid cases expected to double in coming days, adding to the record-breaking 10,000-plus cases from the past seven days.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest tally in a statement at 1pm.

An expert has said the numbers are "scary" but not "unanticipated".

Covid-19 modeller Dr Dion O'Neale warned that 10,000 daily cases could be seen next week, which is earlier than initially predicted.

Last week, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said the country was on track to see 10,000 Covid-19 infections a day by mid-March. However, he said even if we did reach the 10,000 predicted cases, we may not actually see them due to a lack of testing capacity.

Yesterday there was 2522 new cases in the community - a new high - and 17 Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

A hundred people were in hospital with the virus, none were in ICU or HDU.

This morning, rapid antigen tests (RATs) were made available at all community testing centres in Auckland as they grapple with high demands.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre operations director Matt Hannant told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking the initiative will help to relieve pressure.

"The labs are under a lot of pressure at the moment and we've had the positivity rate go up and so they're not able to pool their samples as much – so rolling out the RATs initiative today we want to make sure we take that pressure off while making sure everyone who needs a test can get a test," said Hannant.

From today, those who turned up to Covid testing stations in Auckland would be screened.

People who were close contacts, but not symptomatic would be given a rapid antigen test in the first instance.

If they were symptomatic and a close contact or had returned a positive RAT then they would get a PCR test.

Meanwhile, staffing issues are becoming a "nightmare" at some schools in Auckland as more and more teachers test positive or become a close contact.

With the pool of relief teachers drying up, some schools have made the call to keep a different year level home each day so the remaining classes can be fully staffed.

Last Thursday there were 320 education facilities dealing with active Covid cases, 177 in Auckland alone. They included 50 early learning centres, 196 primaries, 17 intermediates and 57 secondary schools, according to the Ministry of Education.

Today, Jacinda Ardern repeated her message to the anti-mandate protestors at Parliament.

She said they needed to go home and to know that restrictions will eventually ease.

"The light will start to get bigger and brighter."

Jacinda Ardern repeated her message to the anti-mandate protestors at Parliament - that they needed to go home. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This morning central Wellington streets were blocked off using concrete barricades and police and protesters faced off as the demonstration entered day 14 of its occupation at Parliament.

Protesters allegedly threw human waste at officers - and ripped off some of the officers' masks - as they clashed with police.

The early morning operation had involved 300 officers and large-scale equipment and is intended to prevent further growth of the protest and to maintain access for residents, businesses and emergency vehicles, said police.