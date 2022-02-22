People wearing face masks in Auckland's central city. Photo / Alex Burton

Phase 3 of the Government's response could be near as cases continue to top records and pressure on testing increases.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 2856 new infections in the community and 15 Covid-19 cases were detected at the border. 146 people were fighting the virus in hospital, with one person in ICU.

Association of Professional and Executive Employees (APEX) national secretary Dr Deborah Powell told the AM show they had already reached capacity at the labs and could not process as many tests as they were getting.

She said pooling tests was now a waste of time because so many tests were now positive and this had significantly reduced capacity.

Tests were now being prioritised for essential workers and those turning up sick to hospital.

By 8am this morning more than 50 cars were in line at the Manurewa Testing Centre.

Auckland testing centres continued to be swamped and some are waiting longer than five days to get their results.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters yesterday that New Zealand was expected to move to the next phase of the Omicron plan "fairly shortly" while Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told AM he didn't think the move would be "far away at all".

Phase 3 means changes to the definition of close contacts, more frequent use of rapid antigen tests and the continuation of other measures, like the use of digital technologies, from phase 2.

Hospitalisation rates are climbing alongside daily case rates.

Early last week, one in 10 people visiting the Middlemore Hospital's ED had contracted the virus. This week, it's one in eight.

Some were patients with broken bones and others were women about to give birth. Many had no idea they were infected with the virus.

Before Omicron became rife in the community, many hospitals across the country were already operating at near-capacity.

National Party health spokesman Shane Reti yesterday said: "The combination of full hospitals, not enough nurses, Omicron starting to surge and winter fast approaching is a deadly mix".

In Wellington, the anti-mandate protest has entered day 16 and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says "gas-lit" protesters should continue to demand they be heard by politicians.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said he met with the protesters with support from the police.

While he respected the government's decision not to engage with protesters, he said only dialogue was going to resolve the protest.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said calling in the army would be an extreme situation, as police remain convinced that de-escalation is the best strategy.