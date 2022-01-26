Government in hot water with Waitangi Tribunal, festival-goers test positive for Covid and the Brian Tamaki saga continue in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A KFC restaurant in Tauranga has been linked to a probable Omicron case.

The Ministry of Health said KFC Tauranga has been linked to a Covid case last week on Thursday, January 20, between 5pm and 10.16pm.

"This exposure is linked to a probable Omicron case," the Ministry of Health said.

Anyone who was there at the time is urged to self-isolate and get tested immediately and again on day five after being exposed.

The latest Omicron location of interest comes as health officials are set to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Meanwhile a number of Auckland Grammar high school students have been sent home and told to get a Covid-19 test if they attended a Hamilton music festival at the weekend.

Last night it was confirmed a number of Covid-positive cases attended the music festival near Hamilton at the weekend and public health officials were assessing the potential exposure.

A number of parents of teenagers who attended the festival have expressed concerns on social media about their children getting and spreading Covid and have been anxiously awaiting official confirmation.

Some are also worried it may have made its way into summer schools and high schools after some re-opened this week.

Yesterday there were 23 new Covid cases in the community, of these 15 were Omicron.

At the border, 36 new Covid-19 cases were detected.

Just six people were in hospital with the virus and none were in ICU or HDU.

In a statement to parents, Auckland Grammar School headmaster Tim O'Connor said a number of senior students attended Soundsplash Festival at Mystery Creek over the weekend, a

Last night it was confirmed that a number of attendees tested positive.

"We have decided we should put interim steps into place. This is because our School year has started, and today is the first full day of classes," said O'Connor.

"This morning I recommended to students that anyone who attended the festival goes home and gets a Covid-19 test."

The Ministry of Health today confirmed that Soundsplash was a Covid location of interest and gave the time from 6am on Friday, January 21, to 9.15am on Sunday, January 23. More details will be revealed in the Ministry of Health update this afternoon.

Festivalgoers are asked to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days.

Anyone who was at the festival over those two days, during that time period, is urged to get a Covid test if symptoms develop and to stay home until a negative result is returned.

It comes as health officials confirmed today that Omicron had arrived in Queenstown, with two locations of interest revealed, and a Covid case was detected in Gisborne overnight.

Modelling, by a highly respected overseas health research organisation, indicates that the country could see 50,000 daily Omicron infections by Waitangi weekend and a peak of 80,000 a day just a few weeks later.