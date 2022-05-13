Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to give the latest Covid numbers at a press conference in Wellington today. Photo / Pool

The director general of health is to give his first Covid press conference in more than a month, with New Zealanders on notice for a winter of illness as the flu returns alongside Omicron.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield is due to front the media to deliver the daily Covid case numbers at 1pm. You can watch the press conference live here.

A spokesperson said he would be addressing the winter wellness campaign and flu vaccinations, and Covid deaths.

It is the first time in a number of weeks a government official or minister has taken the podium since daily Covid press conferences were put on hold in April in favour of statements.

It comes as experts suspect a big upswing in Auckland Omicron cases could be the start of a national climb to a new Covid-19 normal.

At the same time, efforts are being made to vaccinate as many people as possible against the seasonal flu, with health officials bracing for its arrival for the first time in more than two years as New Zealand's border reopens to the world.

Yesterday there were 9392 new community cases, with 52,722 active cases in the past seven days.

The nation's Covid death toll continued to climb with nine new deaths. There have now been 911 people who have died with or from Covid since the outbreak began in March 2020.

Meanwhile, a clear trend observed in our biggest city, where cases have jumped by 50 per cent in a few weeks, is being seen as a shift to higher levels of infection across the country.

Since falling from an early March peak of 13,252 new cases, the combined seven-day rolling average across Auckland's three DHBs fell to less than 1600 in mid-April.

By the start of this week, that average was approaching the 2500 mark. A total of 3388 new cases were reported on Thursday.

"If we look at the whole Northern region, which is Auckland plus Northland, that average ducked under 2000 at its lowest point, around Easter – and it's gradually crept up to around 2700 over the last three weeks," Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank said.

"Auckland and Waitematā seem to have a stronger rebound in cases than Counties -Manukau, which we know had a very high infection rate earlier in the year, so there's likely a bit more immunity built up in that part of the population."

The northern region's daily rolling case average could climb to more than 3000 in the coming weeks, as the virus continued working its way through communities.

With the prospect of more infections in new pockets including older age groups the ministry is ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for the flu. As the temperature drops and the border reopens health officials are expecting the flu to adversely affect vulnerable communities.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced it would be publishing statistics on flu vaccine uptake across the country in the coming months with 91,950 flu vaccines administered across New Zealand in the past week.

Last month, Bloomfield, who has been the public health face of the pandemic response since daily update press conferences started in March 2020, announced he would be ending his job on July 29.

An acting director general will be appointed before he finishes.