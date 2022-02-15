Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield on how home isolation will work during Omicron outbreak

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is encouraging Kiwis to get "boosted and give each other some space" as the country moves to phase 2 today in an effort to tackle rising Omicron infections.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest tally of case numbers in a statement at 1pm as the daily figures continue to hover just below 1000.

Bloomfield is giving a briefing from midday on how home isolation and care for positive Omicron cases will operate at phase 2 of the Omicron response, which began last night.

He is providing more details on how technology will be used and other support for those isolating at home either because they are a positive case or a close contact.

Phase 2 sees a shift to shorter isolation periods of 10 days for Covid cases and seven days for close contacts - but workers in "critical" workplaces can continue to work providing they return a negative rapid antigen test each day.

Bloomfield is joined by Ministry of Health primary care lead, Dr Joe Bourne and Ministry of Social Development deputy chief executive Viv Rickard.

Bloomfield said today there was a higher likelihood of the virus being passed onto immuno-compromised and the elderly and that all Kiwis had a role to play in protecting them.

"Everyone has a role to play in stopping this virus being passed on. The most important thing we can do is mask, pass, scan and keep your distance," he said.

The booster shot strengthens the body's ability to fight this virus, he said.

"That enhanced response gives much greater protection than two doses alone."

Yesterday there were 744 cases in the community, down from the record 981 seen on Monday.

The majority of the new cases yesterday were in Auckland.

Forty people were in hospital with the virus while none were in ICU or HUD.

Nineteen Covid-19 cases were detected at the border, three of these were historical.

A Queenstown restaurant is the latest high-risk location of interest to be added to the list today.

Fogo Brazilian BBQ staff are being asked to self-isolate after the restaurant was exposed to a positive case over three days.

This new location comes as Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes predicted Queenstown would be closed for business by Friday because of the number of businesses confirmed as locations of interest and the number of people being forced to isolate.

As the variant sweeps through the country Covid testing centres are coming under pressure.

Yesterday, people in Auckland and Waikato faced waits of up to three hours for tests.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) chief clinical officer Andrew Old said 70 per cent of people who went through Auckland's testing sites over a 24-hour period to Tuesday weren't symptomatic and didn't need a test.

This sparked pleas for people to not get tested if they weren't symptomatic or a close contact of a case.

This morning 1000 returnees in MIQ were due to be released following the countries shift into phase 2 Government's Omicron response plan.

An MIQ spokesperson said under phase 2, managed isolation periods for international arrivals into New Zealand reduce from 10 days to seven days.

"This change also applies to those already in MIQ who have completed seven or more days, and are confirmed by a Medical Officer of Health that they are at low risk of having or transmitting Covid-19."

Meanwhile, at Parliament, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said towing trucks will begin removing vehicles today.

He said they have also appealed for extra assistance including from the New Zealand Defence Force for their towing capabilities.