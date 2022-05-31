PM Jacinda Ardern prepares for her meeting with US President Joe Biden, supermarkets told to change their ways and Johnny Depp takes to the stage in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

With the full brunt of winter yet to arrive, recent data shows that around 100 Kiwis are dying with Covid-19 each week in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health will reveal the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 5836 new cases in the community and a further five Covid-related deaths were reported.

There were 403 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

Last week, the ministry reported 98 Covid-related deaths, the week before there were 83 and the week before that 115 were recorded.

New Zealand recorded just 26 virus deaths in the first national wave, and another 29 during the Delta outbreak.

Just three months after Omicron arrived, the tally increased steeply to 516 as of April 11.

Seven weeks later, the tally increased by over 600 to where it stands today - 1154.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is currently 13.

These figures come as more than a million Kiwis are yet to receive their booster jab – something experts worry could make the population yet more vulnerable when the next Omicron wave kicks off.

As of today, just over 72 per cent of the eligible population have been boosted despite more than four million people, or around 95 per cent, having received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Regions with the highest numbers of unboosted people include Auckland, Counties-Manukau, Waitemata, Canterbury and Waikato.

University of Auckland vaccinologist Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris suspected many Kiwis didn't realise boosting could make a big difference against Omicron, compared with two doses alone.

Given this, she said having two courses should have been termed double dosed, rather than "fully vaccinated".

"So, there may be a perception out there that the goalposts keep shifting, and many people might just be thinking, 'why should I?' about boosting, and that they think they've already done their best."

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people will be eligible for a second Covid-19 booster shot.

People at high risk of getting very sick from the virus will soon be eligible for second boosters announced Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

"A booster is important for our most vulnerable as we move into the winter peak," Hipkins said.

He said older people, aged care facility residents, disability care residents aged 16 years and over, and severely immunocompromised people aged 16 years and over could be eligible.