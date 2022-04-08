Ukrainian foreign minister makes a plea for support before attacks, retailers hike prices after most fail to meet targets and the number of vehicles towed from Parliament protest revealed in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Ukrainian foreign minister makes a plea for support before attacks, retailers hike prices after most fail to meet targets and the number of vehicles towed from Parliament protest revealed in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 9,906 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health has reported a further 10 Covid-related deaths.

There are 626 people in hospital with the virus, including 17 in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health has begun publishing weekly Covid-19 reports for Māori and Pacific Peoples. It shows Māori cases have decreased to 18,283 in the last week down from the 23,050 the previous week.

Twenty four further cases identified as Māori passed away over the week, 15 more whānau than last week.

The number of Māori admitted to hospital has decreased from 240 last week to 210 this week.

There are 5282 Pacific cases this week, compared to the 7432 reported last week.

Yesterday, there were 11,634 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and 13 deaths.

Three of those who lost their lives were in their 30s and two were in their 50s.

Hospitalisations were down slightly, with 639 people now needing hospital-level care, but experts sounded a warning that many infected people would fill wards for much of April.

University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank said the continual decline in case numbers was "good news" but the decline was gradual and there were still relatively high numbers of people in hospital.

"Roughly speaking, our case numbers and hospitalisations have been dropping about 15-20 per cent a week. That has been a fairly consistent pattern and I expect that trend will continue for the next couple of weeks."

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said hospitalisations in the northern region were declining, albeit slowly, and there were still quite a number of people on the wards.

They were on the decline but there was a long tail of hospitalisations, he said.

Plank said there would be a long tail in cases, which meant the decline in cases would be slower than the increase of the cases to the peak.

"Although it took us four weeks really to go from very low levels to a peak in cases, it's going to take longer than that to come down and, at some point, it's likely to plateau at a relatively steady level."

Bloomfield said the weekly rate of cases had fallen over the past week from 22.5 cases per one thousand people last week to 18.5 cases per one thousand people this week.

He said case numbers were now declining in all regions and this would go into the next public health risk assessment next Monday ahead of the Government's next traffic light review on April 14.

Earlier this week, the Government cited continued pressure on the hospital network as one of the key reasons for not adjusting the Covid protection settings and easing up on restrictions around indoor gatherings.

It came in a week when three of the country's top health officials announced their departure.

Yesterday, was Dr Caroline McElnay's last day as the Ministry of Health's director of public health.

Her departure follows the news Bloomfield will also leave his role at the end of July.

Public Health deputy director Dr Niki Stefanogiannis is also leaving today.

Meanwhile, new research by the Unite Against Covid-19 unit from March 11-18 shows that two years into the pandemic a large majority of New Zealanders were still complying with public health measures.

Bloomfield said 76 per cent of people said they stayed home if they felt unwell and the same percentage of people said they self-isolated when they had Covid-19 symptoms or were waiting for a test result.