Focus Live: How Tāmaki Makaurau is managing response to Omicron outbreak

The first regional update examining how Auckland is managing the Omicron outbreak will take place today, with health bosses urging parents and families infected with Covid to seek the right kind of care at the right place.

A press conference is taking place at 1pm with Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre's chief clinical officer Andrew Old, clinical immunologist and allergist Dr Anthony Jordan and primary care co-clinical lead for whānau HQ Dr Christine McIntosh.

The Ministry of Health will also release a statement at 1pm revealing the latest surging tally in Omicron cases.

As case numbers continue to rise in Tāmaki Makaurau, growing pressure on the region's health system has led to Auckland GPs, urgent care clinics, hospitals and the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre collectively urging parents and whānau to follow a health response in their home.

Most people, including children, were expected to be able to safely recover and isolate at home with only those who were very unwell needing hospital-level care.

With nearly 80,000 new cases in the community over the past four days and modellers predicting cases to worsen in coming weeks, a push has begun to get the near million people who are yet to have their booster shots vaccinated.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 23,183 new community cases and 503 people in hospital. Of these, seven were in HDU or ICU. The average age of those in hospital is 53 years.

A further death was reported by health officials. This meant there were 62 people who had died with Covid since the pandemic hit in 2020. Six people have died in the past week.

The number of people getting boosted continues to slump with just 17,963 doses administered on Wednesday.

Peak coming

It comes as experts now expect New Zealand's Omicron peak to occur within a fortnight.

And the peak in hospitalisations is expected to occur another two weeks after that, says the Ministry of Health, meaning the country could be on a downward slide as soon as the end of the month.

At the same time, around 900 New Zealanders from around the globe will be arriving at Auckland Airport tomorrow with no need to complete an isolation period. Those arriving this afternoon and tonight will only need to isolate for a few hours.

For the first time in nearly two years, fully vaccinated New Zealand residents and citizens flying in will no longer need to complete a mandatory stint in isolation.

It follows the lift of isolation restrictions for Australian travellers earlier in the week.

Yesterday there were 146,527 active Covid-19 cases in the community but experts believe the true count could be as high as half a million, or one in 10 New Zealanders, with many unreported positive results and others being asymptomatic.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said just over 1 per cent of the population were active Covid cases for the period February 21-27.

Meanwhile, figures from Covid Modelling Aotearoa expect actual infections to be about four times the number of reported cases.

There have been 146,779 confirmed active cases in the past 21 days. That would indicate there have been around half a million actual Covid-19 infections in the country in the past three weeks.



In Auckland, where the surge is exploding, would see about one in every five people infected.

Yesterday's Covid-19 community cases were in Northland (520), Auckland (13,237), Waikato (1870), Bay of Plenty (1332), Lakes (537), Hawke's Bay (315), MidCentral (381), Whanganui (79), Taranaki (289), Tairāwhiti (134), Wairarapa (94), Capital and Coast (1487), Hutt Valley (642), Nelson Marlborough (271), Canterbury (1294), South Canterbury (53), Southern (615) and the West Coast (16).