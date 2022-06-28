Fire crews battle a huge blaze in Auckland, New Zealand’s latest support for Ukraine and how the parliament protest affected our police in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines.

Key personal aspects of the Covid Tracer App are being deleted as numbers of daily use has plummetted in recent months.

It comes as New Zealanders over the age of 50 will be able to access a second booster shot of the Covid vaccine - but health professionals are expecting the fourth dose will be less popular.

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said the availability of the second booster has also been extended to health, aged-care and disability workers over the age of 30 - it is also recommended for those aged over 65 as well as Māori and Pacific peoples older than 50 and people who are severely immunocompromised.

The Ministry of Health is due to release today's Covid case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 5549 new cases in the community and a further 11 virus-related deaths were reported.

There were 383 people in hospital, including six in intensive care.

Verrall said the combination of Omicron and flu was making this winter more challenging than normal.

"The best thing New Zealanders can do to ensure they and their families don't end up in hospital is to be up-to-date with their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters."

The second booster should be done six months after the previous dose, and postponed three months after a Covid-19 infection. It is not recommended for anyone who is pregnant and healthy.

However, with more than a quarter of people nationally who turned up for the first two Covid-19 vaccinations not returning for a third, Rotorua-based GP Cate Mills told RNZ that she expected those eligible would be even less interested in a fourth dose.

"It might only be 50 per cent," she said.

Otago University epidemiologist Nick Wilson was expecting more than half of those eligible for the fourth dose to take it.

"I would hope it would be much higher."

He wanted people to get vaccinated to keep them out of hospital and help ease the strain on the health system.

But he said many may only be able to get the fourth dose once winter was over - noting people were not supposed to get the jab within three months of having Covid-19 and must wait six months after their last shot.

Wilson said the six-month wait should be shortened "maybe even down to three or four months".

Verrall said the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group will continue to review new information on Covid-19 and vaccines and will make further recommendations on eligibility criteria as necessary.

People eligible for a second booster can get one without a prescription from walk-in and drive-through vaccination centres, booking online using BookMyVaccine or by calling the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 282926. Flu shots are available by booking with GPs or local pharmacies.