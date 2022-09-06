A late night police chase across Auckland ends with several youths arrested, Britain has a new Prime Minister and snow fall down South as cold blast hits Aotearoa in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A late night police chase across Auckland ends with several youths arrested, Britain has a new Prime Minister and snow fall down South as cold blast hits Aotearoa in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 case numbers are continuing to fall to numbers the country has not seen since the first Omicron wave.

Today's numbers will be released in a statement from the Ministry of Health at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 1296 new infections in the community, and a further four deaths were reported.

There were 257 people in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care.

The weekly rolling average of new infections was 1778, down from 2425 cases last Monday, and continues a trend of falling below 2000.

As figures are dropping, Cabinet is considering what remaining restrictions should be relaxed and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed that the Government is considering axing the traffic light system.

However, some experts have urged against completely abandoning our last lines of defence - masks and home isolation - stressing the virus hasn't gone anywhere and warning that decisions made could shape the health of Kiwis over decades to come.

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall wouldn't detail what was on the table ahead of the next Cabinet decision, but the Government appears to have signalled mask mandates may be dropped in all but the most high-risk health settings.

Most of New Zealand's restrictions have gradually been lifted.

Vaccine mandates remain only for certain health and disability roles. Masks are required on domestic flights, public transport and in public facilities and retail businesses, but not in cafes, bars and restaurants.

While a seven-day isolation period remains in place for infected people and their household contacts, quarantine-free travel into the country is now open to everyone - provided they're vaccinated and take two rapid antigen tests (RATs) on arrival.

Last week, Ardern told media the review would look at whether all settings - not just those within the traffic light framework - were fit for purpose.

Meanwhile, top New Zealand epidemiologist Michael Baker says the Covid-19 traffic light framework has outlived its usefulness.

Baker would like to see the country move on to a more straightforward system.

"People may say we've had enough of frameworks, but we do need a common language," says Baker.

The Otago University-based infectious disease expert says we could draw on other examples also designed to keep society safe from harm.

"When you drive through the countryside in summer, you have a big sign that you see regularly, which has a five-point scale about the risk of fire... We need something as simple as that to give you an idea of the level of risk. And the red zone should really be reserved for when we are at risk of overwhelming our health system."