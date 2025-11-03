Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Oyster farmers to be compensated for wastewater overflow

RNZ
2 mins to read

A Mahurangi oyster farm affected by the pump station fault. Photo / RNZ, Nick Monro

A Mahurangi oyster farm affected by the pump station fault. Photo / RNZ, Nick Monro

By RNZ

Struggling Auckland oyster farmers will receive financial support from Watercare after a fault at its Warkworth wastewater pump station left their farms contaminated and unable to harvest.

Watercare estimated the overflow volume was about 1200 cubic metres, but did not know how much had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save