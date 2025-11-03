“Conditions are very windy, and firefighters are working on the Esplanade as well as on High St,” the spokesperson said.
“People are asked to stay well away ... Residents affected by smoke should close doors and windows.
“The cause of the fire has not been established but it is reported to have begun in a garage and spread to a house.”
A police spokesperson told the Herald they were notified of a garage fire on High Street about 6.50pm.
“At this stage, we have only been required for traffic control.”
More to come.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.