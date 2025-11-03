A large fire has ripped through a property in the Wellington seafront suburb of Island Bay. Video / Supplied

Residents are being asked to stay inside and close their windows after a fire broke out at a residential address in the Wellington suburb of Island Bay.

In a video shared online, flames can be seen pouring from a house, damaging the exteriors of two adjacent buildings.

Grey smoke can also be seen pouring out of the building and across the Island Bay sky.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said 10 crews were responding to a well-involved house fire reported about 6.50pm.