Updated

Island Bay fire: Large blaze rips through Wellington property, residents affected by smoke

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A large fire has ripped through a property in the Wellington seafront suburb of Island Bay. Video / Supplied

Residents are being asked to stay inside and close their windows after a fire broke out at a residential address in the Wellington suburb of Island Bay.

In a video shared online, flames can be seen pouring from a house, damaging the exteriors of two adjacent buildings.

Grey smoke

Save