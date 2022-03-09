Focus Live: Ministry of Health gives COVID-19 update

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has hit a record 845 today, director of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

There are 21,015 cases today in the community, Bloomfield said.

Of the 845 people in hospital today, 16 people are in ICU.

Today, the Novavax vaccine is available for New Zealanders to book after a shipment of 250,000 arrived.

It is available to those over the age of 18. It requires two doses, with a three-week gap and it has not been approved as a booster dose.

Yesterday there were 22,454, of these 8529 were in Auckland, new community cases and just 12 Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

There were four deaths and 742 people were in hospital with the virus, including 19 in ICU or HDU.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the rest of the country was still some way of from peaking and that areas would peak at different times.

He said they would be watching case numbers closely in the next few days, and should get an indication of whether Auckland has reached its peak number of cases.

About 40 per cent of people turning up to emergency departments were testing positive for Covid-19, but again some would be seeking care for the virus and others for separate reasons.

Bloomfield said they were working to compile data on whether people were going to hospital because of how ill they were from Covid-19 or if they had simply tested positive while admitted.

Meanwhile, only four out of 32 MIQ facilities would stay in the network.

The end of managed isolation hotels means more than 600 Defence Force personnel involved will be able to return to their units.

Rydges in downtown Auckland will be the first hotel to leave the network, on April 30.

"MIQ meant that not everyone could come home when they wanted to. But it also meant that Covid-19 could not come in when it wanted to, either," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Hipkins said it had served us "incredibly well" and he acknowledged all those who had worked in managed isolation and quarantine facilities around the country.

Yesterday it was announced that the isolation period for Covid-19 cases and their household contacts would be slashed from 10 to seven days from midnight on Friday.

Hipkins said as case numbers increased, larger numbers of people needed to isolate and the reduced isolation time was because of high case numbers and wider impacts.

"There needs to be a balance between effectively controlling the outbreak and the flow-on effect for business and essential goods and services such as transport and food supply."