New Zealand wins trade deal with the EU, Covid settings reviewed for winter and property value boom turning to crash in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 case numbers are beginning to creep up again, which means the country is staying under the orange traffic light setting.

Today's case numbers will be revealed in a statement from the Ministry of Health at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 7423 new cases of Covid in the community and a further 19 deaths were reported.

There were 411 people in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall gave an update yesterday on the traffic light settings and announced additional measures.

"Moving back to red is unnecessary at the moment. We can continue to manage the virus at orange, but are putting in place a range of additional measures to help manage a recent rise in cases," Verrall said.

With hospitals under pressure from flu and Covid and numbers starting to creep up again, a suite of additional measures were being put in place to help reduce spread, she said.

Fifty child-sized masks would be made available to every Year 4-7 pupil in New Zealand.

An additional 20,000-30,000 masks a week would be provided to all other students and school staff. Extra funding would be made available to schools and early childhood services to support better ventilation over the winter months.

The Government has also made changes to reinfection advice. Anyone who experienced symptoms 29 days or longer after a previous infection must test and isolate if they return a positive result.

"This is a change from earlier advice which was that people would not need to retest if they had tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 90 days and is based on the latest international evidence and the need to isolate quickly people with reinfections.

"However, household contacts who have had Covid-19 within 90 days won't need to isolate, unless they are symptomatic. There is clear updated advice on what they should do to reduce risks to themselves and others. "

Verrall said while reinfections were low at the moment they were likely to increase.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister - who is steering the country during Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's trip to Europe - revealed his infection in a post on Instagram yesterday.

"I guess it had to happen eventually! Fairly mild symptoms, but will try to do right thing and get some rest," he said.

"Still Acting PM while I am compos mentis (some would say that is questionable at best of times!) but grateful to colleagues for stepping in for House and meetings today," he posted this morning.