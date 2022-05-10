Why Aucklanders might have to pay to drive around the city, Government slammed for wasteful spending and first-home buyers take a break from the market in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Why Aucklanders might have to pay to drive around the city, Government slammed for wasteful spending and first-home buyers take a break from the market in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid case numbers are tipped to rise over the winter months with the arrival of Omicron sub-variant BA.5 in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health will release today's case numbers at 1pm.

Yesterday, they confirmed two news cases of the BA.5 variant along with 6407 community infections.

A further two Covid-related deaths were reported and 368 people were in hospital, including 18 in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average for Covid-19 case numbers yesterday was 7479, while last Monday it was 7553.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said new Covid-19 sub-variants were among several factors that could push Covid-19 case numbers over winter.

Baker told RNZ he expected case numbers to rise over the coming months, which would result in increased hospitalisations and deaths.

There are now three confirmed cases of BA.5, all of whom travelled here from South Africa.

Baker said the variant had "taken over the world".

"[In New Zealand] we saw the original BA.1 has now been replaced by BA.2, and we would expect to see more dominant - or we would say 'fitter' variants gradually take over from the ones before - this is natural selection taking place before our very eyes," Baker told RNZ.

"If a variant becomes more common ... we can say yes, it's got a competitive advantage. The other effect is whether it's more severe - but that takes a very long time to find out and there are so many factors that affect that."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern again tested negative for Covid this morning. She is isolating at home instead of using the critical worker scheme after her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive on Sunday.

Political editor Claire Trevett yesterday said Ardern was not using the exemption scheme for critical workers because of childcare responsibilities and believed she did not need the critical worker exemption.

While Ardern has had to cancel some events – including a visit to Hawke's Bay – she could do most events and meetings remotely, including chairing Cabinet, delivering a pre-Budget speech to Business NZ tomorrow and taking part in Question Time and speeches in Parliament.

The critical worker exemption scheme allowed critical workers who were household contacts to go to work provided they tested negative each day. Businesses and workplaces needed to register as "critical services" for their workers to qualify for the scheme.