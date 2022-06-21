Support continues for first responders in wake of horror crash, why you could be subject to facial recognition at your local supermarket and it's a chilly start to the week as temperatures plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Overall, it appears Covid-19 case numbers are on a slow decline - especially in Auckland, but experts are warning that a second wave could come much sooner than anticipated.

The Ministry of Health is set to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 4024 new cases in the community, of those 1250 were in Auckland.

A further nine Covid-related deaths were also reported.

There were 391 people in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

This comes after the Ministry has apologised after accidentally sending a text message to 6000 people telling them they have Covid-19 and need to isolate.

An uploading error on Friday afternoon and through into Saturday morning meant people were sent repeat text messages mistakenly telling them they had returned a positive Covid-19 test.

The message was sent to people who have tested positive for the virus in the past 10 days, meaning the text was a duplicate of advice they had already received.

The Covid-19 Response Minister's office said Ayesha Verrall was aware of the incident and has been assured by the Ministry it was the result of a glitch.

The ministry's contact tracing team discovered the glitch early on Saturday morning and the error was fixed that day.

Text messages have been sent to all those affected to clarify the error, apologise and provide a phone number should people require further information or support, the Ministry said.

While Covid case numbers are flattening, health experts are tracking a rise in flu cases at the same time that newly-arrived Covid-19 subvariants look set to begin a second Omicron wave – spelling an especially tough winter for hospitals.

There are early indications that Covid-19, influenza and other winter illnesses might align to cause a mass of infections in communities this winter, at a time hospitals are already under heavy strain.

Scientists are also watching three new Omicron subvariants – BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 - beginning to take off.

Covid-19 modellers hadn't been expecting the second wave until around late winter or early spring – but overseas experience and data trends suggest the country is in for another surge much sooner.

"If you look at ESR data on the frequency of the different variants, you can see quite clearly that they are on the increase," said Professor Michael Plank, of Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa.

"It's not entirely clear which one is going to win out... but it looks at least like one of those variants is likely to take over – and that's likely to happen at some point in the next month or so."