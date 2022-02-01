A prisoner has tested positive for Covid-19 while in the Northland Regional Correction Facility (pictured).

A prisoner has tested positive for Covid-19 while in the Northland Regional Correction Facility (pictured).

A prisoner at Northland's Ngawha Prison is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

The man returned a positive Covid test on January 31 while at the Northland Region Corrections Facility three days after testing negative for the virus when he arrived at the prison from court on January 28.

Prison director David Pattinson said the man was given a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Pattinson did not disclose which court the man had travelled from.

The RAT returned a negative test result but a follow-up PCR test was administered the next day and the positive result was returned yesterday evening.

Corrections did not state which variant the prisoner had tested positive for.

"The prisoner has been moved into quarantine while close contacts have been identified and have been isolated and getting tested as required," Pattinson said.

All newly received prisoners are managed separately from longer-serving prisoners for their first 14 days in custody. They undergo routine testing on arrival, on days five and 12 and identified close contacts would be tested on days three, seven, and 12.

Pattinson said prisoners and staff have to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when being transported in a secure vehicle to the facility.

"Our prisoner escort vehicles have enhanced cleaning procedures in place to prevent any potential for the virus to spread."

Newly received prisoners wear masks and staff in the receiving office also wear PPE - masks, gloves, eye protection and gowns, he said.

"The receiving office is cleaned regularly, and following the positive result, we are arranging for deep cleaning."

Pattinson said they had notified their "key partners", which included First Security and Police.

"We are working closely with Public Health and contact tracing has been carried out.

"There has still been no cases of Covid-19 in prisons with known transmission between staff or prisoners," he said.

Affected prisoners had been given information so they understood the controls put in place to protect their health and safety.

"They will continue to have access to Health Services staff who will assist them with any questions or concerns."

Thermal imaging cameras were being used at entry points to the prison to help identify anyone who is symptomatic.

Prisoners were also being provided with PPE and prison staff have been told.

All staff have to wear masks at all times onsite and any Corrections workers had to don PPE while interacting with prisoners.

"Our top priority is safety – of the public, our staff, visitors to our sites and the people we are managing in prisons and the community," Pattinson said.

"As we have seen in prisons internationally, the impact can be devastating. We have a duty of care to the men and women we manage in prisons, and to our staff, and we are well prepared for this."

He said since March 2020, "extensive plans" had been put in place to manage any risk to staff and prisoners.

The plans included "robust infection prevention and control plans at all alert levels" with detailed record-keeping for staff and visitors to Corrections sites to allow "fast and thorough contact tracing".

The Advocate has approached Corrections for further comment.