February 22 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern has described the behaviour of protesters and attacks on police in Wellington as "disgraceful".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says while she may not agree with every decision Police make, some of what they have faced from protesters has been "horrendous" and they do have her support as their efforts continue to try to end the protest outside Parliament.

The protest is now in its third week on Parliament's lawn and blocking several surrounding streets – but Police did not move until early Monday morning to take serious measures to constrain it by putting concrete blocks across those streets to stop more cars entering.

Since then, the protest has shrunk a bit and there have been tense confrontations between police and protesters, including arrests, human excrement being thrown at police, a substance suspected to be acid thrown at about three officers, and a car being driven at police.

Ardern told The Country the tactics seen from protesters had been "horrendous."

She had been regularly briefed on Police efforts and has spoken to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

"I have been receiving briefings and asking questions about the operation at various points, but there is no question that I support the police. They've got a hard job to do. I won't always necessarily agree with every decision they make but they will have our support."

Ardern has also taken a swipe at National Party leader Christopher Luxon for a speech he delivered earlier this week, saying the country was now divided and calling on the Government to set out a clearer timeframe for the removal of measures such as mandates.

However, she did not believe the country was divided as Luxon had claimed. "There's no doubt it is a tough period, but I for one don't see differences in opinion as being a sign of widespread division. I do believe there is still majority support for the way we are approaching what is one of the hardest parts of the pandemic, but we are close to getting out the other side of their really hard period."

She told The Country political leaders took a united stand against engaging with the protesters unless and until the illegal activity ceased.

That had held, no sitting political leaders had gone out to the protest grounds – although Act leader David Seymour had sat down with people involved in some of the groups before that agreement.

Asked about NZ First leader Winston Peters' visit to the protest grounds yesterday, Ardern said he was not one of those who was a signatory to the agreement.

"My personal view is that clearly we are not going to meet with the group down there that are doing things like throwing human waste at police. But we will talk about what the future looks like."

She said there would come a point when the vaccine passes were no longer as necessary as now, because many of the unvaccinated would have been exposed to the virus.

"But when we do so, it will be because it will be safe to do so, not because that protest landed on the front lawn of Parliament."