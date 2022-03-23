Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: PM Jacinda Ardern tries to turn page on vile six months - Claire Trevett

5 minutes to read
March 23 2022 From 11.59pm on Monday 4 April, vaccine passes will not longer be required to be used. The Government will not require mandates in education, police or Defence Force workers and those workplaces using them.

March 23 2022 From 11.59pm on Monday 4 April, vaccine passes will not longer be required to be used. The Government will not require mandates in education, police or Defence Force workers and those workplaces using them.

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

It would have been with some relief that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shucked off some of the most invidious elements of the Covid-19 response by announcing an end to vaccine passes and to vaccine

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.