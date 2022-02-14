Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are expected to address when the Government will move to phase 2 of the Omicron response after today's case numbers fell just short of 1000.

Ardern's post-Cabinet press conference starts at 4pm, while anti-vax, anti-mandate and Covid-19 restriction protesters remain encamped outside Parliament.

It comes after 981 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the community today – under the Government's three-phase plan for the outbreak, it was expected phase 2 would kick in once numbers topped 1000 cases.

Ardern said earlier today that businesses should start preparing for phase 2 coming in the next few days, especially those using the close contacts exemption scheme.

That allows essential workplaces to use rapid antigen tests for workers deemed close contacts, rather than isolation.

There are now cases in most regions in New Zealand, although the bulk are in Auckland.

While there are 39 people in hospital, none are in ICU or high dependency units.

At phase 2, the focus starts to shift away from intensive contact-tracing and shorter isolation periods of 10 days for positive cases and seven days for close contacts kick in.

Ardern will also face questions about Auckland Mayor Phil Goff's decision not to stand for re-election, and the ongoing protest outside Parliament. Despite calls from many protesters to remove the mandates applying across a number of workforces, Ardern has said she believed the main stance was anti-vaccination.

However, she reiterated earlier today that the Government would only use restrictions for as long as they needed to, and that they had already moved away from lockdowns.

"When we can we will, but when we are on the upside of a curve in the Omicron outbreak - now is not the time," she said.

Some Opposition MPs and business groups in Wellington have criticised the PM for her absence and silence since last Thursday as Police tried to move the protesters, whose vehicles are still blocking streets around Parliament.

Ardern has said it is up to Police to decide how to handle the situation, but said she wanted the protesters to leave.

She said did not approve of the tactics of the protesters and said they and their children should go home.

Police have urged protesters to move their vehicles to parking at the nearby Sky Stadium before 6.30pm.