Life under the orange traffic light setting, the big test for Wellington's Transmission Gully & major road closure for Easter all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Life under the orange traffic light setting, the big test for Wellington's Transmission Gully & major road closure for Easter all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Many people who have caught Covid-19 feel they have not received the healthcare needed to cope with the illness, preliminary results from a nationwide study show.

420 participants have participated in the "Impacts of Covid-19 in Aotearoa" study. Launched in February by Victoria University of Wellington, it is investigating the experiences of people who had Covid-19 before December 1, 2021.

"So far, results suggest people with Covid-19 require more healthcare and social service support, and that many did not receive the support they needed to manage their illness," study co-leader Dr Mona Jeffreys said.

Dr Mona Jeffreys. Photo / Supplied

"One in five survey respondents reported barriers to seeing their GP, mainly due to appointment availability and cost.

"These barriers were more likely to be faced by those who were sick for longer than a month."

She said the results suggested many people needed a high level of support from their GPs while they were sick, 40 per cent seeing their doctor four or more times.

Many respondents also reported needing better access to mental health support.

"Twenty-nine per cent said they did not get mental health support but would have found this useful.

"Women were twice as likely as men to say this would have helped."

She said a significant proportion of respondents provided suggestions for other services that would have been useful while they were ill.

Those included delivery of food parcels (21 per cent of respondents); help with collecting prescriptions (18 per cent); help with accommodation (14 per cent); help with applying for Work and Income support (11 per cent); and child care assistance (6 per cent).

"We know a lot of support is being offered by iwi, Māori and Pacific health and social service providers, and other groups.

"However, the survey data suggests additional services may be needed for some people with Covid-19."

Inside Auckland City Hospital's negative pressure Covid ward. Photo / Supplied

Jeffreys said the survey remained open to anyone aged 16 or over who had had Covid-19 before December 1 last year, and the research would continue until the end of this month.

"We hope more people will participate.

"The more people who complete the surveys, the more information we can provide to the Ministry of Health to help get people the care they need."