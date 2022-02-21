Focus Live: Wellington Covid-19 convoy protest

Police are appalled by the "absolutely disgraceful" behaviour of protesters in Wellington this morning after three officers were hospitalised having been sprayed with a "stinging substance".

Reports of sexual assault at the site have also emerged, with police urging anyone concerned to come forward.

After an early morning police operation, a protester was arrested for driving a car into a crowd, as police moved in on the occupation - now in its third week.

Three officers were sprayed with an as-yet-unknown stinging substance, which police believe is acid, but all are doing well, police confirm.

No one was hurt by the car driving into the crowd.

Hundreds of police officers, armed with riot shields, advanced on the protest area around 6am.

An hour of violent confrontation followed as protesters faced off against officers trying to move concrete bollards closer to Parliament and reclaim Wellington streets.

Police retreated around 7am.

A police cordon across Molesworth Street during day 15 of the Covid-19 convoy protest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Later in the morning, Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said there were reports of sexual assault at the site, and called for anybody concerned to come to police.

Asked if there were any hope of negotiating given the aggressive behaviour towards police, Chambers said they hoped other leaders in the group would have influence. Police continued to work to de-esclatate the situation.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers addressed media on the protest action. Photo / George Heard

He said a number of protesters had left after yesterday's operation to install concrete barriers in eight locations.

Some of those who left had done so over concerns of what they were seeing.

While yesterday there were around 900 cars, this number was also decreasing, he said.

Chambers said they were working towards returning the occupation to a "peaceful, lawful protest" within days.

"The sooner the better that is for everybody."

Violence erupted as police clashed with protesters early this morning. Photo / George Heard

Chambers would not respond to questions about why this action had not been taken two weeks ago, saying their goal was to focus on what was ahead.

Police earlier confirmed three people had been arrested, two for obstructing police and another for driving in a dangerous manner.

"Other officers were fortunate to escape injury after a person deliberately drove the wrong way down Molesworth St and stopped just short of colliding with them," police said.

About 250 staff were involved in the early morning operation to further reduce the perimeter around the protest.

"Staff secured locations at Aitken, Molesworth and Hill Sts to allow forklift vehicles to move the concrete blocks.

"The bollard line on Aitken St and Hill St was moved in about 50 metres, and about 100m on Molesworth St."

Shields were deployed this morning after protesters yesterday threw human waste at officers, and earlier today when they threw objects.

Meanwhile the Government is continuing to monitor whether the Defence Force is needed at the Wellington protests, after the violent scenes this morning.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said no decisions had been made, but the Defence Force and police commissioner continued to engage "at an operational level".

"We'll continue to monitor that and I've said to the chief of Defence Force to make sure that in his discussions with the police commissioner about what their expectations [are] should we call in the Defence force."

"But at the moment that's the police role."