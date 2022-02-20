The Viaduct Yacht Club in Auckland CBD has been listed as a location of interest. Photo / Supplied

A number of Auckland pub, bar and club patrons are being considered close contacts of a case as well as two South Auckland church congregations as the latest locations of interest emerge.

The Groove Bar in Kingsland, Hoppers Garden Bar in Grey Lynn, Birdcage Tavern in Freemans Bay, Garrison Public House in Mt Wellington, Pat's Garage in Hillcrest, Charlie Baxter's in Ellerslie and Chapel Bar in Ponsonby are the latest drinking holes to be affected.

The Mermaid Club and Viaduct Yacht Club were also listed as locations of interest dating back to last Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, 80 to 90 churchgoers who attend The Potter's House in Ōtara are self-isolating after at least five people tested positive.

Its Sunday service last week between 9am and 10.45am has been listed as a location of interest.

The congregation is resorting to online church for the next two weeks, a spokesperson told the Herald.

Many were tested on Wednesday and Thursday for Covid but are still awaiting test results due to the delays in Auckland.

The spokesperson told the Herald it has been "frustrating" but it's better to err on the side of caution. He said most of the congregation is vaccinated.

Anyone who was at the service last Sunday is being advised to self-isolate for seven days, and test on day five after exposure. People are also advised to monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if feeling unwell.

The same advice is given to anyone at the Manukau campus of Equippers Church on February 11 between 6-8pm, February 12 between 12-3pm, February 13 between 9-12pm and 5-9pm.

Bars

Patrons at the Hoppers Garden Bar on Saturday February 12 between 7.15-9.15pm or the Viaduct Yacht Club on the same night between 9.15 and 11pm are considered close contacts and should self-isolate and get tested.

Anyone at The Mermaid Club - a strip club in Auckland central - between 1.15-3.30am on February 13 is considered high risk and should self-isolate and get tested.

Pat's Garage, a sports bar in Hillcrest, has been listed as a location of interest between 2-9.30pm on February 13, the Birdcage Tavern between 3.30-7pm the same day and Charlie Baxter's bar in Ellerslie between 1-4pm.

Chapel Bar in Ponsonby has been listed as a location of interest on Valentines Day between 9.30-11.30pm, and Garrison Public House in Mt Wellington between 3.50-9.50pm on Tuesday.

Anyone at the Groove Bar in Kingsland between 4-11pm on Wednesday is considered a close contact of a case.

Two Jetstar flights have also been listed today - Flight JQ286 Christchurch to Wellington on February 11 and Flight JQ287 Wellington to Christchurch on February 14.