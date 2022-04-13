Focus Live: Chris Hipkins gives Covid-19 traffic light announcement

The country will learn today if any regions move to the less restrictive orange traffic light pandemic response setting.

The Covid-19 portfolio ministers are expected to assess public health advice today before Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins addresses the public.

Hipkins is due to hold a press conference at 1pm, coinciding with the Ministry of Health's daily case numbers update. You can watch Hipkins' press conference live here.

The Omicron strain arrived in New Zealand in December and has since displaced the less infectious Delta variant and killed hundreds of people.

In the past fortnight, new Covid-19 case numbers have generally fallen nationwide.

But the health system still faces pressure from the pandemic, and only about 1500 booster shots are being administered daily.

Today's announcement precedes the Easter weekend and follows the opening of borders overnight to Australian citizens and permanent residents.

Auckland business leaders have called for the city to move to orange today, regardless of what happens with the rest of the country.

Some Aucklanders have been working from home since August, when the Delta lockdown started.

And with many offices empty or depleted under the current red traffic light setting, some downtown businesses dependent on city workers have suffered.

Orange means no limits for indoor gatherings, no seated-and-separated requirements, and no masks when eating or drinking.

But vaccination coverage should lessen the risk of super-spreader events.

And many people will have natural immunity after hundreds of thousands of people caught Omicron in recent months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday schools were able to require masks if they felt they were needed.

University of Auckland paediatrician Dr Jin Russell called for a mask mandate in schools for the orange setting, and for those rules to be reviewed after winter.