Uni students call on Omicron clarity, conversion therapy ban one step closer and how the Government plan to keep essential workers at work in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Uni students call on Omicron clarity, conversion therapy ban one step closer and how the Government plan to keep essential workers at work in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 is continuing to creep into schools around the country this week, but a leading immunologist says New Zealand is in a good position to face Omicron given most of the population has only recently been boosted.

University of Auckland Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris said having the best immunity possible would make a very big difference to the number of people getting sick as Omicron continues to spread.

Neither Petousis-Harris or Malaghan Institute of Medical Research director Professor Graham Le Gros envisaged a future of endless boosters and Le Gros said work was under way in New Zealand and overseas to develop a vaccine that would target all Covid-19 variants and create immunity for between five and 10 years.

Covid-19 is also in the capital with Chow Te Aro the latest high risk location of interest this morning.

Thousands of protesters gather outside Parliament yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Anyone who visited the popular Asian restaurant on Saturday February 5 between 12.34pm and 1.30pm is considered a close contact and must get tested immediately and self-isolate.

Students or staff at almost a dozen Waikato schools have now had either staff or students test positive for Covid-19 within a week of schools reopening.

A number of Auckland schools, including several large secondary schools, have also been forced to identify close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases.

As Covid-19 continues to spread around the country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday that she would only close schools and early childhood centres as a "last resort" during Covid outbreaks.

But she also warned that new variants of Covid-19 were expected this year and it was time to "prepare for winter" as opening the borders was likely to lead to influenza re-emerging.

Health Minister Andrew Little told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning that once the country's borders reopen it is likely that flu incidents will increase.

So far 44 per cent of the eligible population had yet to receive their booster.

"We've known that once we open the borders the incidents of flu are likely to go up, we have to prepare for it."

On modelling predictions that one million Kiwis could contract Omicron, he encouraged people to get boosted. However, he added that he didn't know how accurate the modelling was.

"For safety's sake you'd better get the booster shot and have that extra protection."

Modelling released yesterday by Te Pūnaha Matatini revealed that hundreds will die from Omicron within the next few months.

The report suggested peak daily hospital admissions could range from 200 to 800, and peak daily hospital bed demand range from 800 to 3300 for a modelled outbreak starting February 1 where there is high booster uptake.

New Zealand's hospital capacity would also come under "significant strain" even with high booster dose coverage, according to the modelling.

These figures have prompted warnings from leaders in Māori health and intensive care that the Omicron surge could soon grow much worse, while one expert describes it as useful but still inconclusive without more local data.

Meanwhile protesters have parked their vehicles to block bus lanes along Lambton Quay causing a headache for commuters in central Wellington.

Yesterday they brought Wellington's city streets to a standstill when they arrived for Convoy 2022 - a movement in protest against ongoing Covid restrictions, including vaccine mandates.

Speaker Trevor Mallard is threatening to trespass those who slept over on the Beehive's lawns.

But a spokesperson for the convoy told the Herald they're "in for the long haul" and intend to stay for days, with some remaining on Parliament's lawns overnight.