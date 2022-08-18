Health bosses say there are encouraging signs Covid infections are trending down, while cases of other winter illnesses are also falling. Photo / 123rf

Health bosses say there are encouraging signs Covid infections are trending down, while cases of other winter illnesses are also falling. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis are set to find out the latest Covid community case numbers after health authorities yesterday said they were hopeful the nation had turned a corner with the virus.

The new case numbers will be released in a 1pm statement.

It comes as there were 4489 new community cases and 496 hospitalisations reported yesterday.

There are 13 people in ICU and 16 new Covid-related deaths.

Two of the deaths were people aged in their 60s, one was in their 70s, five were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

The deaths included one person from Northland, four from Auckland, three from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from MidCentral, one from Nelson Marlborough, two from Canterbury, one from South Canterbury, and two from the Southern region.

Seven were women and nine were men.

Dr Andrew Old, deputy director general of the Ministry of Health, said broadly Covid community case numbers are trending downwards.

Yesterday's seven-day rolling average of cases is 3975. Last Wednesday, it was 4938.

"It seemed we had passed the peak of the latest outbreak and were approaching our next plateau," he said.

The next question was "how low will we go" in terms of daily cases, he said.

"Pleasingly the case numbers in over 65s ... has also dropped for the fourth week running."

Case numbers in health workers had also declined for the fifth week running while wastewater detections had also dropped.

Hospitalisation numbers had also dropped in the past week, after weeks of hospital numbers remaining stubbornly high, Old said.

He said hospitalisation numbers tended to lag behind case numbers and so a reduction in hospitalisations indicated the transmission of Covid was falling.

Old was also hopeful New Zealand had passed its peak death rate, although it was too early to say for sure.

There are now 1782 deaths health officials are attributing to Covid.

In the past seven days, there has been an average of 12 deaths confirmed each day as attributable to the virus.

Old said because New Zealand had a low number of cases at the beginning of the outbreak, deaths in this country remained low compared to those elsewhere.

As an example, if New Zealand had suffered a death per million people rate similar to the United Kingdom, it would've equated to 13,000 deaths here.

If New Zealand had the same rate of death as the US it would've led to 15,000 deaths here.

Dr Pete Watson, interim national medical director at Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand said the nation's health system still faced a major challenge this winter.

However, it was encouraging to see Covid case numbers falling.

That together with falling cases of influenza and other winter illnesses led Watson to hope some of the pressures on hospitals across the country would soon ease.