There have now been almost a million cases of Covid in New Zealand since the pandemic started more than two years ago.

There are 6,745 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 12 Covid-related deaths.

There are 339 people in hospital with the virus, including 15 in intensive care.

The latest figures show the seven-day rolling average of community cases is up. Last Saturday it was 7415. Today it is 7512.

The deaths reported today include people who have died over the last two days. They take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 857.

One of those included in today's new reported deaths was aged in their 40s and one in their 60s. Two were in their 70s and four each were in their 80s over aged over 90.

Seven were women and five were men. Three each were from Auckland and Canterbury and two each were from Waikato and the Greater Wellington area.

One each were from the MidCentral and Southern district health board areas.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 16.

Today's figures come as a new World Health Organisation report estimates nearly 15 million people have been killed either by coronavirus or its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years, more than double the official death toll of 6 million, news Agency AP reported.

Most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The ministry again reminded those due for any of the Covid-19 vaccinations to get them as soon as possible.

"Vaccination remains our best defence against COVID-19 and getting boosted is an important way people can protect themselves, their whānau and their friends from the virus."

The number of active Covid-19 cases today is 52,567, with almost a million - 980,573 - cases of Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

There were 93 new cases identified at the border today.

The new WHO estimates of global deaths from Covid, meanwhile, was described as "sobering" by the organisation's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He said it should encourage countries to invest more to deal with future emergencies.

In the WHO report, scientists estimated that between January 2020 and the end of last year between 13.3 million and 16.6 million deaths were either caused directly by the coronavirus or somehow attributed to the pandemic's impact on health systems.

That included instances such as people with cancer being unable to seek treatment because hospitals were full of Covid patients.

The figures are based on country-reported data and statistical modelling, AP said.

However, only about half of the world's countries provided information.

WHO said it wasn't yet able to break down the figures to distinguish between direct deaths from Covid-19 and others caused by the pandemic, but said a future project examining death certificates would probe this.

"This may seem like just a bean-counting exercise, but having these WHO numbers is so critical to understanding how we should combat future pandemics and continue to respond to this one," said Albert Ko, an infectious diseases specialist at the Yale School of Public Health who was not linked to the WHO research.

For example, Ko said, South Korea's decision to invest heavily in public health after it suffered a severe outbreak of the Mers virus allowed it to endure Covid-19 so far with a per-capita death rate around a 20th of that of the US.