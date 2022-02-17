February 17 2022 The country's surging Covid cases are the priority for the Government - not the "illegal" actions of protesters at Parliament, PM Jacinda Ardern says.

New Zealand could see thousands more people infected with Covid-19 today, with experts saying the country could see 10,000 cases a day by early March.

Shortly after 1pm today, the Ministry of Health will release a statement with the latest figures linked to the Omicron outbreak.

Yesterday, there were 1573 community cases of the virus, with the majority (1140) being in Auckland.

The remaining cases were in Northland (31), Waikato (143), Bay of Plenty (29), Lakes (35), Hawke's Bay (2), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (8), Tairāwhiti (8), Wairarapa (30), Capital and Coast (20), Hutt Valley (22), Nelson Marlborough (49), Canterbury (7) and the Southern (35).

As well as the new record number of cases yesterday, 63 people - with an average age of 62 - were in hospital with Covid-19, but none were in intensive care. They are in hospitals in Auckland, Rotorua, Tauranga, Waikato, Wellington and Tairāwhiti.

Since January 22, when the first Omicron case was detected in the community, double-vaccinated cases have been 10 times less likely to require hospitalisation than unvaccinated cases, a Ministry of Health statement yesterday said.

"Four per cent of unvaccinated cases have required hospitalisation and 0.4 per cent of fully vaccinated cases have required hospitalisation."

Rapid antigen tests

Health Minister Andrew Little this morning said he accepted there had been confusion around whether teachers should be able to access rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Schools have been told they generally won't be part of an exemption scheme that lets some critical workers bypass close contact isolation requirements if they return daily negative RATs, although exceptions will be made if they don't have enough staff able to be on site to look after children who cannot learn from home.

The scheme does include some staff in boarding school hostels.

But Andrew Little said under the rules, teachers should have access to tests. He told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking he accepts the issue is creating lots of frustration and anxiety in schools.

Little said he's seen correspondence from teachers and teacher organisations, and the Government needed to take responsibility for not making things clear.

10,000 cases a day by early March

Meanwhile, University of Otago professor Michael Baker said the trend of rising case numbers was exactly what was expected and indicated the outbreak could peak in March.

"[It has been] three weeks since community transmission was really established in New Zealand and we saw that initial uptick in cases," Baker told the New Zealand Herald.

"The moving average of cases has not deviated from a steeply rising exponential curve where numbers are doubling maybe every five days roughly, give or take a day or two.

"If that trend continued from the current numbers, we could be hitting 10,000 cases a day by early March.

"That's why we will need all of the tools we have available just to try and dampen that rise in cases. We may do a bit better than that if all New Zealanders really do their best to get their boosters, to get tested and isolate, and to limit transmission by using masks indoors and limiting their social gatherings."

However, Baker said even if we did reach the 10,000 predicted cases, we may not actually see them due to a lack of testing capacity.

"We will need to think about other tools, [such as] much higher availability of rapid antigen tests," Baker said. Certain locations such as hospitals could test people, as Middlemore is doing, as a way of detecting infections in the community.

Auckland was about two to three weeks ahead of the rest of the country in terms of case numbers, Baker said.

"It's going to mean that we will see at a national level a peak that actually includes peaking at different places at different times."

Outbreak at Starship Hospital

Meanwhile, there has been an outbreak of Covid-19 at Starship children's hospital, with 12 positive cases confirmed so far.

The hospital told the Herald that six staff and six patients had tested positive. The outbreak likely stemmed from a positive case in the general paediatrics ward last week.

Auckland DHB director of provider services Dr Mike Shepherd said staff immediately activated plans to prevent the further spread of the virus within the hospital and was rapidly testing staff and patients on the ward.

"As we're now seeing very high numbers of Covid-19 cases in the community, it's not unexpected for some of our workforce to contract Covid-19 and to see high numbers of people with Covid-19 in our hospitals," he said.