Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Opinion: Why using force against protesters could backfire

5 minutes to read
Dr John Battersby is a Teaching Fellow in the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at Massey University. Photo / Supplied

Dr John Battersby is a Teaching Fellow in the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at Massey University. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Dr John Battersby

The occupation of Parliament's grounds emerges from a fusion of discontent compounded over time and encouraged by overseas experience.

Claims that protesters do not represent the majority of New Zealanders are irrelevant – protesters seldom

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.