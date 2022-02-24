Russia invades Ukraine, protesters look to cross Cook straight and phase 3 of our Omicron response is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The country shifted to phase 3 of its Omicron response plan today as daily case numbers result in figures like New Zealand has never seen before.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest tally in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday saw 6137 new cases in the community - almost double Wednesday's 3297 cases.

Just eight Covid-19 cases were detected at the border while 205 people were in hospital fighting the virus.

Two were in ICU or HDU.

Earlier today, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced changes for schools.

All school students would now be able to participate in school activities despite if they were vaccinated or not and gathering limits would no longer apply when unvaccinated students were participating.

40 million faces masks, portable air filters and CO2 monitors are being distributed and schools will have access to 700,000 rapid antigen tests if they need them.

This announcement comes as Covid was in one in five schools, Hipkins said a week ago it was in one in ten schools.

Under phase 3, only confirmed cases and household contacts of a confirmed case will need to isolate for 10 days.

A disparity between the new isolation rules and the border rules announced earlier this month has been flagged by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

Despite isolation requirements changing, people travelling under the new border rules from February 27 would get to skip MIQ but would still need to self-isolate.

Bloomfield has advised the Government of the matter.

A PCR test will also no longer be required to verify a positive RAT result - and RATs will be available across the country from testing sites, GPs, pharmacies and within workplaces. People will be able to self-report their positive results and notify contacts.

RATs will be free to those who require them for testing, and available for purchase for about $8 to $10.

Bloomfield said the PCR tests have served us well and had helped us understand the situation, but it was now at the stage where rapid antigen tests are the better option - given the high number of Covid cases in the community.

Meanwhile, calculation error on the part of the Government means vaccine mandates cover a quarter fewer people than initially believed.

It means the percentage of people covered by a Government mandate is just 30 per cent, not 40 per cent like the Government initially said.

This comes as the anti-mandate protest on Parliament grounds enters day 18.

While activity is quiet this morning, children were caught up in moves over territory yesterday as police manoeuvred more concrete blocks into place.

As riot police moved from Lambton Quay to a Bunny St blockade, several officers barged into camping areas and pulled some children out, along with adults caring for them.

The children were then stuck between riot police and a second line of police, until they were let through and able to cross the road towards the railway station.