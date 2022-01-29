Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Editorial - School's in so here's a few lessons on variant

2 minutes to read
School terms in 2022 start between Monday, January 31 at the earliest and Tuesday February 8, at the latest. Photo / Supplied, File

School terms in 2022 start between Monday, January 31 at the earliest and Tuesday February 8, at the latest. Photo / Supplied, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

Parents, students and staff face tentative steps back into schools under a cloud of Omicron.

Principals are understandably concerned about a lack of clear guidelines on how, exactly, to structure classes and reduce the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.