Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Editorial: Neil Young's still searching for a heart of gold

2 minutes to read
Rock star Neil Young chose his principles over a paycheck from music sharing platform Spotify. Photo / Rebecca Cabage, Invision via AP, File

Rock star Neil Young chose his principles over a paycheck from music sharing platform Spotify. Photo / Rebecca Cabage, Invision via AP, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

Singer/songwriter Neil Young this week needled content sharing platform Spotify, alleging damage being done to the fight against the Covid pandemic.

In a letter on his website, Young said: "Spotify is spreading fake information

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.